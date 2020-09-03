Kuwait Sports Auth. Rewards Will Boost Performance - Athletics Association

Kuwait Athletics Association (KAA) said that the rewards list issued by the Public Authority for Sport for winning athletics clubs, will boost the performance and competitiveness among local clubs.

The rewards of KD 70,000 for winners of the first place, KD 40,000 for the second and KD 30,000 for the third is a great motivation for athletes to further improve their performance level, head of the association Sayar Al-Enezi told KUNA in a statement on Thursday.

He noted that KAA suggested for clubs that the new season would kickoff in November for all age categories.

On his part, KAA secretary said the association is focusing on developing the Kuwaiti women's athletics team. He added that they have chosen seven female athletes to represent Kuwait in upcoming tournaments abroad.

Meanwhile, head of the teams committee Dr. Mane' Al-Ajmi said KAA sent five athletes to take part in a long-term training camp in Turkey, to prepare for Japan Summer Olympics next year.

The authority's rewards list also involves other sports including football, basketball, volleyball, handball and water sports.