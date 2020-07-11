Kuwait Sports Body Says Athletes Adapt to COVID-19 Restrictions

Sports activities in Kuwait have just passed the first phase of resumption, the body overlooking the sector said on Saturday, citing athletes were subjected to rigorous testing to ensure they were free of the novel coronavirus.

Athletes who have not been examined are “strictly prohibited” from resuming training, Kuwait’s Public Authority for Sports’ (PAS) deputy director general Saqer Al-Mulla said in a statement, urging all sports clubs to abide by guidelines and safety precautions outlined by the country’s health ministry.

Sports activities were allowed to restart under rigid health protocols in light of the coronavirus pandemic, amid strict surveillance measures put in place by a tripartite committee comprising PAS, the health ministry and Kuwait’s Olympic Committee, the official added.

To ensure their safety, the athletes will have to respect social distancing guidelines and be mindful of the risks when they carry on individual or group performance training, he explained.

After more than three months of shutdown, competitive sport in Kuwait was given the green light to resume last month provided strict conditions are met.