Kuwait Swimming Federation Backs Al-Musallam

President of Kuwait Swimming Federation Sheikh Khalid Al-Bader Al-Sabah has expressed satisfaction with the Asian and Gulf for Kuwait’s candidate Hussein Al-Musallam for president of the International Swimming Federation.

He said the Swimming Federation continues its support for Al-Musallam in order to have Kuwait get this very important international post and will give Kuwait a stronger place at the international arena, adding that the sports will be enhanced with Al-Musaalm’s knowledge and expertise in this field.

Al-Bader said that coordination is taking place at the highest level with friendly countries to back Kuwait’s candidate and there is positive response due to Kuwait’s international status under the wise guidance of the political leadership headed by HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

By Abdellatif Sharaa