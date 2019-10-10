Kuwaiti Athlete Wins 2019 World's Amateur Cycling Tourney

Kuwaiti player Rashid Al-Dawwas won on Thursday the World Cycling Championship 2019 in amateur limited modification category, held currently in the US state of Arizona and will continue until October 13.

Al-Dawwas said in a telephone interview with KUNA that he was very happy for this victory, title, and to be able to see the Kuwaiti flag high up in this global forum.

Al-Dawwas pointed out that this competition was tough due to partisipants being all in the same performance level.

Al-Dawwas mentioned his previous experience during his participation in the tournament in 2017 and 2018 where he won in the junior.

The player praised support of his family, especially his father who accompanied him in the tournament, praising also the technical staff and supervisor Abdullah Al-Fadhil who will participate in senior professionals category within two days.

The 2019 World Cycling Championships being held under the sponsorship of IJSBA Federation of Cycling, with the participation of more than 27 countries.

By Mishari Al-Kanderi