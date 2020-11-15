Kuwait's Al-Thafiri Wins MERC-2

Kuwaiti rally champion Mishari Al-Thafiri claimed the title of the Middle East Rally Championship (MERC-2) of Lebanon, for the sixth time on Saturday.

Welcoming the win as an achievement for Kuwait, Secretary of Kuwait International Automobile Club (KIAC) Isa Hamza dedicated the trophy of the championship to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In statements to KUNA, Hamza expressed hope that the win will motivate Al-Thafeiri and the Kuwaiti sportspeople to make more successes in future events.

He thanked KIAC Board Chairman Imad Bu-Khamis, Director General of the Public Authority for Sport (PAS) Dr. Humoud Fleitah, and PAS deputy directors-general Dr. Saqr Al-Mullah and Ali Marwi as well Kuwait Airways for their support to the Kuwaiti sports mission.

Al-Thafiri had previously won MERC titles of 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.