Kuwait's Football Clubs Ready for Arab Club Champions Cup

Kuwaiti clubs announced they are fully prepared to compete in the the King Mohammed VI Club Champions Cup for football, which kicked off August 20.

The Kuwaiti clubs engaged in different training camps and signed contracts with professional players to prepare for the tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA).

In a statement to KUNA on Thursday, head of Al-Arabi Club's football team Khaled Abdulqudoos said the team played several matches in a camp in Spain to prepare for the competition, and the results were pleasing.

On his part, media coordinator of Kuwait Sports Club's football team Omar Al-Zamel noted that the players are physically and mentally ready to compete in the event, except for players Talal Al-Fadhel and Fahad Al-Hajri who are still preparing with special training due to their injuries.

He added that the club held a training camp in Kuwait and Czech Republic in preparation for the tournament.

Meanwhile, head of Salmiya Sports Club's team Bader Al-Khaldi said he was happy with the players level during a training camp held in Azerbaijan.

The tournament's draw, held in Morocco last month, saw Al-Arabi Sports Club facing Egypt's Union of Alexandria, Kuwait Sports Club against Iraq's Al-Shorta Sports Club and Salmiya Sports Club against Iraq's Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya club.

By Faisal Al-Khemaili