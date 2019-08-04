Kuwait's Mental Disabilities Team Competes in Americas' Down Syndrome Tourney

Kuwait's national mental disabilities team (Down syndrome) is taking part in the International Down Syndrome Championships of the Americas, held in Mexico from August four to 11.

The Kuwaiti team is the first Arab team for intellectual disabilities participating in the international championship, Chairwoman of Al-Tomooh Sport Club for Intellectual Disabilities of Kuwait Rehab Burusly told KUNA on Sunday.

The team will take part in swimming and athletics, she said, adding that they had finished a training camp to prepare for the tournament in London.

Meanwhile, the chairwoman noted that the club aims to allow mentally challenged athletes to play a vital role in society and be part of the country's sustainable development plan.

Al-Tomooh club was established in March 2018 by the Public Authority for Sport.

The club had participated in the regional Special Olympics in 2018 and the international in 2019.