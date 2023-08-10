Kylian Mbappe decides to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe is planning to remain at Paris Saint Germain despite knowing that he may face difficult times at the club.

The 24-year-old has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he intends to honor his current deal, according to Le Parisien.

PSG offered the striker an extension in recent weeks, but the 2018 World Cup winner is not interested as he has other plans.

The Ligue 1 champions were keen on selling the player this summer after his refusal to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Mbappe has always dreamt of joining Real Madrid and is apparently eyeing to make the switch for free next year once his contract reaches its end.

It remains to be seen how PSG will deal with the situation following their recent decision to isolate the player from the rest of the squad.