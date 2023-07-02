Kylian Mbappe demanding €240m-per-year contract from potential suitors

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is demanding a jaw-dropping €240m-per-year contract from potential transfer suitors, according to Marca.

The 24-year-old's future is in question yet again following his decision not to extend his PSG deal beyond 2024.

The Frenchman will be able to negotiate personal terms with any interested club starting from January 1, 2024, ahead of becoming a free agent at the end of next season.

Mbappe has been constantly linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, but the staggering wages that he is demanding will surely complicate any potential deal.

However, PSG will do their best to sell the 2018 World Cup winner this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.