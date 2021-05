Kylian Mbappe is, according to Le Parisien, edging towards the exits at Paris Saint-Germain.

The World Cup winner is yet to extend a contract due to expire in 2022 and is frustrated by the sporting project being pieced together at Parc des Princes.

Reports claim that Kylian Mbappe is still hoping for a summer transfer to Real Madrid to work under fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane.