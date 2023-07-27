Kylian Mbappe not interested in Al-Hilal move

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has turned down the chance to join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, as per L'Equipe.

The 24-year-old has reportedly refused to open talks with the Riyadh-based club, despite a huge offer that he recieved recently.

The Frenchman only has eyes for Real Madrid, and is planning to remain at PSG until the end of his deal next year.

The Ligue 1 champions want Mbappe to sign a new deal, and are willing to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi responded to speculation surronding the player's future.

"My position is very clear," stated the Qatari businessman, as quoted by Goal.

"I don't want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract.

“We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can't do that.

“This is a French club. He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it's not my fault. We don't want to lose the best player in the world for free, that's very clear."