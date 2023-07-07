Kylian Mbappe welcomes Arsenal interest

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is open to moving to Arsenal if he were to end up playing in England.

The 24-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at PSG and is set to become a free agent come this time next year.

Therefore, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has revealed that the Frenchman will be sold this transfer window if he does not sign a new deal.

Real Madrid are Liverpool are believed to be the favorites to snag the player.

But the Independent claims the 2018 World Cup winner would favor a switch to Arsenal if he were to play in the Premier League.

Mbappe is following the work of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.

However, the London giants are unlikely to afford the €200m that PSG are demanding to let their most prized possession leave this summer.