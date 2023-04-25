La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca probable lineups

  1. Home
Published April 25th, 2023 - 12:46 GMT
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and UD Almeria at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on April 16, 2023. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (2nd-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and UD Almeria at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on April 16, 2023. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Atletico Madrid welcome RCD Mallorca to the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium for a La Liga clash on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, April 26
Kick-off time: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Civitas Metropolitano Stadium

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca predicted lineups

  • Atletico possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Diego Simeone

Jan Oblak; Axel Witsel, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco; Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann

  • RCD Mallorca possible Xl (5-3-2)

Head coach: Javier Aguirre

Predrag Rajkovic; Antonio Sanchez, Martin Valjent, Jose Copete, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Pablo Maffeo; Manu Morlanes, Iddrisu Baba, Lee Kang-in; Vedat Muriqi, Amath Ndiaye

