La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups, prediction

Published May 20th, 2023 - 10:42 GMT
Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong (L) and Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski react during the Copa del Rey (King's Cup), quarter final football match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 25, 2023. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong (L) and Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski react during the Copa del Rey (King's Cup), quarter final football match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad, at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 25, 2023. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

La Liga Champions Barcelona host Real Sociedad at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, May 20
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups

  • Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

  • Real Sociedad possible Xl (4-4-1-1)

Manager: Imanol Alguacil

Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz; Takefusa Kubo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal; David Silva; Alexander Sorloth

Prediction

Barca 3-1 Real Sociedad: The home side will get the win and continue the Liga title celebrations with their fans at the Camp Nou.

Tags:FC BarcelonaReal SociedadLa Liga

