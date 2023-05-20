La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups, prediction

La Liga Champions Barcelona host Real Sociedad at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday evening.
Match date: Saturday, May 20
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Spotify Camp Nou
Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups
Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Xavi Hernandez
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha
Real Sociedad possible Xl (4-4-1-1)
Manager: Imanol Alguacil
Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz; Takefusa Kubo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal; David Silva; Alexander Sorloth
Prediction
Barca 3-1 Real Sociedad: The home side will get the win and continue the Liga title celebrations with their fans at the Camp Nou.