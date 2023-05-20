La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups, prediction

La Liga Champions Barcelona host Real Sociedad at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday evening.

Match date: Saturday, May 20

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable lineups

Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Real Sociedad possible Xl (4-4-1-1)

Manager: Imanol Alguacil

Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz; Takefusa Kubo, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal; David Silva; Alexander Sorloth

Prediction

Barca 3-1 Real Sociedad: The home side will get the win and continue the Liga title celebrations with their fans at the Camp Nou.