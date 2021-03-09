La Liga Financially Prepared for Messi's Barcelona Exit - Tebas

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has assured fans of Spain's top division that he has "prepared well" for the possibility of Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already damaged the league's bottom line, with the Blaugranes alone responsible for €1.2 billion (£1.1b/$1.5b) in debt, and the exit of a main attraction like Messi would appear a worrisome moment.

But Tebas believes La Liga is financially secure enough to withstand any harm.