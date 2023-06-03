La Liga: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, probable lineups

Real Madrid will be aiming to end La Liga season in second place as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.
Match date: Sunday, June 4
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao probable lineups
Madrid possible Xl
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
Athletic Bilbao possible Xl
Manager: Ernesto Valverde
Unai Simon; Oscar de Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri Berchiche; Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet; Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Nico Williams; Inaki Williams
Prediction
Madrid 2-1 Bilbao: Los Blancos will be looking for a win to ensure second place and are likely to get what they want in the end.