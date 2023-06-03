  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. La Liga: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, probable lineups

La Liga: Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, probable lineups

Published June 3rd, 2023 - 07:03 GMT
Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) jumps for the ball during the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Madrid CF at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, on January 22, 2023. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Real Madrid's Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (R) jumps for the ball during the Spanish league football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Madrid CF at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, on January 22, 2023. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Real Madrid will be aiming to end La Liga season in second place as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Match date: Sunday, June 4
Kick-off time: 16:30 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao probable lineups

  • Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

  • Athletic Bilbao possible Xl

Manager: Ernesto Valverde

Unai Simon; Oscar de Marcos, Dani Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Yuri Berchiche; Mikel Vesga, Oihan Sancet; Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Nico Williams; Inaki Williams

Prediction

Madrid 2-1 Bilbao: Los Blancos will be looking for a win to ensure second place and are likely to get what they want in the end.

Tags:Real MadridAthletic BilbaoLa Liga

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...