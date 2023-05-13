La Liga: Real Madrid vs Getafe possible lineups, prediction

Real Madrid welcome Getafe to the Sanatiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga with an eye on their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City a few days later.

Match date: Saturday, May 13

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid vs Getafe probable lineups

Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz.

Getafe possible Xl

Manager: Pepe Bordalas

David Soria, Juan Iglesias, Djane, Stefan Mitrovic, Gaston Alvarez, Nemanja Maksimovic, Luis Milla, Borja Mayoral, Portu, Carles Alena, Jaime Mata.

Prediction

Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: The Madrid giants will likely rest several first team players ahead of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.

Los Blancos' substitutes will have a point to prove to Ancelotti with a strong performance and a win.