La Liga: Real Madrid vs Getafe possible lineups, prediction

Real Madrid welcome Getafe to the Sanatiago Bernabeu on Saturday in La Liga with an eye on their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City a few days later.
Match date: Saturday, May 13
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid vs Getafe probable lineups
Madrid possible Xl
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Mariano Diaz.
Getafe possible Xl
Manager: Pepe Bordalas
David Soria, Juan Iglesias, Djane, Stefan Mitrovic, Gaston Alvarez, Nemanja Maksimovic, Luis Milla, Borja Mayoral, Portu, Carles Alena, Jaime Mata.
Prediction
Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: The Madrid giants will likely rest several first team players ahead of the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.
Los Blancos' substitutes will have a point to prove to Ancelotti with a strong performance and a win.