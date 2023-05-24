La Liga: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, probable lineups

Real Madrid enter their game against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday in La Liga having lost second place to rivals Atletico following their loss to Valencia last Sunday.
Match date: Wednesday, May 24
Kick-off time: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano probable linueps
Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo
Rayo Vallecano possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Andoni Iraola
Stole Dimitrievski; Ivan Balliu, Florian Lejeune, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia; Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Raul De Tomas
Prediction
Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: The home side understand that they will be facing a tough team but are likely to snatch a narrow win in the end.