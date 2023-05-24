La Liga: Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, probable lineups

  1. Home
Published May 24th, 2023 - 11:45 GMT
Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio celebrates with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (R) and Real Madrid's Dominican forward Mariano Diaz (L) scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio celebrates with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (R) and Real Madrid's Dominican forward Mariano Diaz (L) scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Real Madrid enter their game against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday in La Liga having lost second place to rivals Atletico following their loss to Valencia last Sunday.

Match date: Wednesday, May 24
Kick-off time: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano probable linueps

  • Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

  • Rayo Vallecano possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Andoni Iraola

Stole Dimitrievski; Ivan Balliu, Florian Lejeune, Alejandro Catena, Fran Garcia; Santi Comesana, Oscar Valentin; Isi Palazon, Oscar Trejo, Alvaro Garcia; Raul De Tomas

Prediction

Real Madrid 1-0 Rayo Vallecano: The home side understand that they will be facing a tough team but are likely to snatch a narrow win in the end.

Tags:Real MadridLa LigaRayo Vallecano

