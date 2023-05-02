  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

Published May 2nd, 2023 - 11:43 GMT
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (C) celebrates with teammates scoring his team's third goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (C) celebrates with teammates scoring his team's third goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and UD Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid make the trip to Face Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena (Anoeta) on Tuesday night in Spain's La Liga.

Match date: Tuesday, May 2
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Reale Arena (Anoeta)

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Sociedad possible XI

Manager: Imanol Alguacil

Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, David Silva, Pablo Marin, Brais Mendez, Takefusa Kubo, Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Oyarzabal.

  • Madrid possible XI

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard.

Tags:Real MadridReal SociedadLa Liga

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...