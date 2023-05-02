La Liga: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Real Madrid make the trip to Face Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena (Anoeta) on Tuesday night in Spain's La Liga.
Match date: Tuesday, May 2
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Reale Arena (Anoeta)
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid probable lineups
- Sociedad possible XI
Manager: Imanol Alguacil
Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Aihen Munoz, David Silva, Pablo Marin, Brais Mendez, Takefusa Kubo, Alexander Sorloth, Mikel Oyarzabal.
- Madrid possible XI
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard.
