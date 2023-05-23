  1. Home
La Liga: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction, possible lineups

Published May 23rd, 2023 - 11:08 GMT
Barcelona's Spanish defender Sergi Roberto (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 28, 2022. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Barcelona's Spanish defender Sergi Roberto (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 28, 2022. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

La Liga champions Barcelona hit the road on Tuesday to face Real Valladolid in Spain's La Liga.

Match date: Tuesday, May 23
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona probable lineups 

  • Valladolid possible Xl (3-4-3)

Manager: Paulo Pezzolano

Jordi Masip; Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Sanchez, Jawad El Yamiq; Lucas Rosa, Monchu, Alvaro Aguado, Lucas Olaza; Gonzalo Plata, Cyle Larin, Sergio Leon

  • Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Prediction

Valladolid 0-2 Barca: The Catalan side are celebrating winning La Liga title and are likely to get a win over a struggling side that is trying to avoid relegation.

Tags:Real ValladolidLa LigaFC Barcelona

