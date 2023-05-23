La Liga: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction, possible lineups

La Liga champions Barcelona hit the road on Tuesday to face Real Valladolid in Spain's La Liga.

Match date: Tuesday, May 23

Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla

Real Valladolid vs Barcelona probable lineups

Valladolid possible Xl (3-4-3)

Manager: Paulo Pezzolano

Jordi Masip; Joaquin Fernandez, Javi Sanchez, Jawad El Yamiq; Lucas Rosa, Monchu, Alvaro Aguado, Lucas Olaza; Gonzalo Plata, Cyle Larin, Sergio Leon

Barca possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Prediction

Valladolid 0-2 Barca: The Catalan side are celebrating winning La Liga title and are likely to get a win over a struggling side that is trying to avoid relegation.