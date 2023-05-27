La Liga: Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published May 27th, 2023 - 11:57 GMT
Sevilla's Argentinian forward Erik Lamela (L) fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on October 22, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Real Madrid travel to meet Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain's La Liga on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, May 27
Kick-off time: 17:00 (GMT)
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Sevilla vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Sevilla possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Dmitrovic; Montiel, Rekik, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, Torres, Gomez; Mir.

  • Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Ceballos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Hazard.

Prediction

Sevilla 1-1 Madrid: The game will be closely fought, and the two sides are likely to accept a draw in the end.

