La Liga: Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction, possible lineups

Real Madrid travel to meet Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain's La Liga on Saturday.
Match date: Saturday, May 27
Kick-off time: 17:00 (GMT)
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
Sevilla vs Real Madrid probable lineups
Sevilla possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar
Dmitrovic; Montiel, Rekik, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, Torres, Gomez; Mir.
Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Ceballos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Hazard.
Prediction
Sevilla 1-1 Madrid: The game will be closely fought, and the two sides are likely to accept a draw in the end.