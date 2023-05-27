La Liga: Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction, possible lineups

Real Madrid travel to meet Sevilla at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain's La Liga on Saturday.

Match date: Saturday, May 27

Kick-off time: 17:00 (GMT)

Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

Sevilla vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Sevilla possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Dmitrovic; Montiel, Rekik, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitic; Suso, Torres, Gomez; Mir.

Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Ceballos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Hazard.

Prediction

Sevilla 1-1 Madrid: The game will be closely fought, and the two sides are likely to accept a draw in the end.