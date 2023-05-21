La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid prediction, probable lineups

Real Madrid will be hoping to grab a win on Sunday when they travel to face Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in the Spanish League (La Liga), just four days following their embarrassing elimination from the Champions League.

Match date: Sunday, May 21

Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)

Venue: Mestalla Stadium

Valencia vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Valencia possible Xl

Manager: Ruben Baraja

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Dimitri Foulquier, Eray Comert, Cenk Ozkacar, Jose Gaya, Yunus Musah, Nico Gonzalez, Samu Castillejo, Andre Almeida, Samuel Lino, Edinson Cavani

Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

Prediction

Valencia 1-1 Madrid: The Madrid giants will settle for a draw against a side that is fighting for survival.