  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid prediction, probable lineups

La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid prediction, probable lineups

Published May 21st, 2023 - 11:34 GMT
Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio (L) celebrates with Real Madrid's German defender Antonio Rudiger scoring the opening goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 2, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio (L) celebrates with Real Madrid's German defender Antonio Rudiger scoring the opening goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 2, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Real Madrid will be hoping to grab a win on Sunday when they travel to face Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in the Spanish League (La Liga), just four days following their embarrassing elimination from the Champions League.

Match date: Sunday, May 21
Kick-off time: 16:00 (GMT)
Venue: Mestalla Stadium

Valencia vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Valencia possible Xl

Manager: Ruben Baraja

Giorgi Mamardashvili, Dimitri Foulquier, Eray Comert, Cenk Ozkacar, Jose Gaya, Yunus Musah, Nico Gonzalez, Samu Castillejo, Andre Almeida, Samuel Lino, Edinson Cavani

  • Madrid possible Xl

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

Prediction

Valencia 1-1 Madrid: The Madrid giants will settle for a draw against a side that is fighting for survival.

Tags:Real MadridValenciaLa Liga

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...