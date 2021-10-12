Lacazette Set to Leave Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has decided not to extend his contract with Arsenal beyond the current season, as reported by Football London.

The 30-year-old star has been linked with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Sevilla.

The London-based club will try to sell the France international in the winter transfer window to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

The former Olympique Lyon forward moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of €53 million, plus up to €7 million in potential bonuses.

Lacazette is currently valued at around €22 million according to Transfermarkt.