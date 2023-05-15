Laporta: Messi keen on Barca return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that Lionel Messi is interested in returning to the club.

He has also declared that he has restored his relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain star.

The 35-year-old's deal at PSG is set to expire in June.

Laporta said following Barcelona's La Liga title win, as per Tribal Football: “Leo is still in Paris, with not pleasant situations. I wouldn't want to bother him now. We will try to improve the team in all lines.

"I have spoken with Messi to redirect the situation. It was very nice. We have recovered the relationship.

"He wants Barca, he feels this club is his home, but now we would do him a bad favor.

"Arabia? Barca is Barca. In Arabia they are doing a good job, investing, but I insist, Barca is his home."