Lautaro Martinez offered €240m to join Saudi Pro League

Published July 21st, 2023 - 02:05 GMT
Inter Milan's Argentinian forward #10 Lautaro Martinez warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)
Inter Milan's Argentinian forward #10 Lautaro Martinez warms up ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez has received a gigantic €240 million offer from Saudi Arabia, as per TyC Sports

The striker is being offered a lucrative four-year deal worth €60m-a-year to join the Saudi Pro League this summer.

However, the Saudis are yet to contact Inter Milan to negotiate a fee.

Lautaro has been instrumental for the Italian giants since his arrival from Racing Club in 2018.

He has 102 goals and 36 assists in 238 appearances for Inter across all competitions thus far.

The Argentine's deal will expire in 2026, and is currently valued at around €85 million, according to Transfermarkt.

