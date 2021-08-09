Lautaro Martinez Snubs Tottenham Transfer

Lautaro Martinez is happy to stay at Inter Milan according to his agent despite Tottenham's accepted offer of £60 million to sign him.

Spurs are in the market for a new striker to replace team captain Harry Kane who is set to leave for Manchester City.

The London-based club believe that the Argentine fits the bill and have reached an agreement to sign him with Inter, but the 23-year-old is not interested.

Alejandro Camano told FCInter1908.it that his client will not be leaving Serie A this summer.

The Italian champions are facing financial issues and are being forced to sell their star players.

They already sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and Romelu Lukaku is set to move to Chelsea in the coming hours.