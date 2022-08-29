Lawrence Climbs Up DP World Tour Rankings with Marvellous Victory in the Mountains

Thriston Lawrence has moved from 10th to 9th in the 2022 DP World Tour Rankings following a hard-fought victory at the Omega European Masters.

The South African began the final day with a three-shot lead at Golf Club Cran-sur-Sierre, but was caught by Englishman Matt Wallace, as both players finished at 18 under par after 72 holes.

With Wallace carding a bogey, a par on the first play-off hole was enough for Lawrence to seal his second win of the 2022 DP World Tour season and complete a dream debut appearance at the picturesque Swiss course.

"It's a privilege to be able to take this victory," said Lawrence, who picked up 460 DP World Tour Ranking points for finishing top of the pile. "There's so much history around this event, all the past champions, so I can't wait to get my hands on that trophy.

"It's a tricky golf course, you can lose a few shots, especially around the 14th, 15th, par fives - you can make a silly mistake and another guy can make birdies.

"But overall I'm just happy with my patience this week and I'm just so pleased to be able to win this week."

The victory followed Lawrence’ win at the Joburg Open – the opening event of the season – and saw him become the first South African champion of the Omega European Masters since Ernie Els in 2003.

The 25-year-old has also seen a healthy rise into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time of his career, courtesy of his victory in the mountains.

"It's a dream come true," Lawrence added. "Growing up, you always want to be in the top 100 in the world and to achieve it is quite emotional.”

There were also several other major moves in the DP World Tour Rankings as the season builds up to the final event of the year, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17-20.

The top 50 players at the end of November’s Nedbank Golf Challenge will qualify for the season-ending event in Dubai.

A total of 59 players moved upwards after accumulating points in Switzerland, with Wallace making the biggest jump of the week.

The 32-year-old rose 79 places from 148th to 69th with his second top ten finish of the season on the DP World Tour.

Third place finisher Richard Mansell also continued with his impressive form and has now burst into the all-important top 50 after moving from 53rd to 36th.

Jorge Campillo also secured a significant climb with his share for fourth place in Crans Montana, elevating him 13 spots from 59th to 46th.

Antoine Rozner, Marcel Schneider and Scott Jamieson also claimed vital points towards their quest for a place at Jumeirah Golf Estates following top ten finishes in Switzerland. All three are now inside the top 60 of the Rankings.

The DP World Tour rolls on this week to the €3 million Made in HimmerLand at HimmerLand GC in Farsø, Denmark. The event is set to take place between September 1-4.

Top ten DP World Tour Rankings after the Omega European Masters