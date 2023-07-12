Lazio accept Al-Hilal's offer for Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio have accepted Al-Hilal's €40 million offer for Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The 28-year-old is set to undergo a medical in the coming hours, as reported by Tribal Football.

He will sign a three-year contract with an option to extend for another year, and will earn €20m annually.

The Serbia international has featured in 341 games for Lazio since his arrival from KRC Genk in 2015 for €12m.

Al-Hilal have already signed Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton, and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea this transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League has managed to attract high-profile stars in recent months like Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) in a push to elevate the league's overall level.