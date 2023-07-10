Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic close to joining Al Hilal

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is approaching a move to Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal, as per Ansa.

The deal will reportedly cost the Riyadh-based club around €42 million.

The Roman club fears losing the 28-year-old for nothing once his contract reaches its expiry date at the end of next season.

Therefore, Lazio are forced to sell the Serbian as they seek to invest in new deals ahead of the new season.

Milinkovic-Savic is set to earn €25m a season at Al Hilal.

The Saudi club recently brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves from Chelsea and Wolverhampton respectively.

Al-Hilal finished third in the Saudi Pro League last term and will be hoping to do better in the upcoming season.