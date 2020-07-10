Leaders Al Duhail Keen on QNB Stars League Restart

Clubs are continuing their preparations ahead of the resumption of 2019-20 QNB Stars League, with Round 18 matches starting on 24th July. The tournament, which had a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will restart as per the general plan and protocol for the remaining five rounds. Teams are fighting to occupy the top positions, improve their rankings and avoid the ignominy of relegation.

Al Duhail are gearing up for the remainder of the season under Moroccan coach Walid Regragui. They will play Umm Salal in Week 18 at the Al Janoub Stadium on 25th July. The kick-off is at 16:45.

Al Duhail are leading the QNB Stars League standings with 42 points, four more than second-placed Al Rayyan. The Red Knights have 13 wins, three draws and one defeat against their name. Their goal difference is +19 (33 goals for and 14 against).

Duhail had beaten Al Sailiya 2-1 in Week 17 on 7th March before the break. Duhail have regained the services of Qatar internationals Mohamed al-Bakri, Bassam al-Rawi, Mohamed Ayash, Sultan al-Breik, Assim Madibo, Karim Boudiaf, Abdullah Abdulsalam, Ismail Mohamed, Abdulrahman Mohamed, Mohamed Muntari and Almoez Ali following the end of senior national team’s training camp.

Regragui’s wards had assembled at their team hotel on June 17 for a two-week camp following their first coronavirus test, held as per the protocol developed by the QSL in co-ordination with club authorities and approved by the Ministry of Public Health.

Their second coronavirus test was held on 30th June after which the players as well as technical and administrative staff signed a pledge to abide by the protocol for leaving team hotel for home quarantine. Going by the remarks made by Regragui, the team’s morale is high.

Meanwhile, the club parted ways with Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic, who joined them in the January transfer window, by mutual consent. During the long break, Al Duhail players mainly focused on improving their fitness levels. They will also benefit from the friendly matches, which will test the squad’s tactical aspects. Al Duhail will certainly strive to maintain their lead position and thus regain the coveted league shield.