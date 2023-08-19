Leagues Cup final: Inter Miami predicted Xl vs Nashville

  1. Home
Published August 19th, 2023 - 06:17 GMT
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the CONCACAF Leagues Cup semifinal football match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, on August 15, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the CONCACAF Leagues Cup semifinal football match between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, on August 15, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lock horns with Nashville SC on Sunday at Geodis Park in the Leagues Cup final.

The Miami-based club reached the final after defeating Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinal, whereas Nashville knocked out Monterrey with a 2-0 win. 

Match date: Sunday, August 20
Kick-off time: 01:00 (GMT)
Venue: Geodis Park, Nashville

Inter Miami probable lineup vs Nashville SC

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvstov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor

