Leagues Cup final: Inter Miami predicted Xl vs Nashville

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lock horns with Nashville SC on Sunday at Geodis Park in the Leagues Cup final.

The Miami-based club reached the final after defeating Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinal, whereas Nashville knocked out Monterrey with a 2-0 win.

Match date: Sunday, August 20

Kick-off time: 01:00 (GMT)

Venue: Geodis Park, Nashville

Inter Miami probable lineup vs Nashville SC

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvstov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor