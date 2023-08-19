Leagues Cup final: Inter Miami predicted Xl vs Nashville

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lock horns with Nashville SC on Sunday at Geodis Park in the Leagues Cup final.
The Miami-based club reached the final after defeating Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinal, whereas Nashville knocked out Monterrey with a 2-0 win.
Match date: Sunday, August 20
Kick-off time: 01:00 (GMT)
Venue: Geodis Park, Nashville
Inter Miami probable lineup vs Nashville SC
Manager: Gerardo Martino
Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvstov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor