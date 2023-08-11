Leagues Cup: Inter Miami possible lineup vs Charlotte FC

Inter Miami will be hoping to continue their adventure in the Leagues Cup when they take on Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals.
Match date: Saturday, August 12
Kick-off time: 00:30 (GMT)
Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Florida
Inter Miami probable lineup vs Charlotte FC
Manager: Gerardo Martino
Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvstov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor
Prediction
Inter Miami 2-1 Charlotte FC: The Miami-based side will be keen on advancing to the semi-finals, and with the presence of Lionel Messi they have quite an advantage.