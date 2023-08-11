Leagues Cup: Inter Miami possible lineup vs Charlotte FC

Inter Miami will be hoping to continue their adventure in the Leagues Cup when they take on Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals.

Match date: Saturday, August 12

Kick-off time: 00:30 (GMT)

Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Florida

Inter Miami probable lineup vs Charlotte FC

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvstov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor

Prediction

Inter Miami 2-1 Charlotte FC: The Miami-based side will be keen on advancing to the semi-finals, and with the presence of Lionel Messi they have quite an advantage.