  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Leagues Cup: Inter Miami possible lineup vs Charlotte FC

Leagues Cup: Inter Miami possible lineup vs Charlotte FC

Published August 11th, 2023 - 04:35 GMT
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after making his penalty kick attempt during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Logan Riely/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Logan Riely / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after making his penalty kick attempt during the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 match between Inter Miami CF and FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Logan Riely/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Logan Riely / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Inter Miami will be hoping to continue their adventure in the Leagues Cup when they take on Charlotte FC in the quarter-finals.

Match date: Saturday, August 12
Kick-off time: 00:30 (GMT)
Venue: DRV PNK Stadium, Florida

Inter Miami probable lineup vs Charlotte FC

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvstov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor

Prediction

Inter Miami 2-1 Charlotte FC: The Miami-based side will be keen on advancing to the semi-finals, and with the presence of Lionel Messi they have quite an advantage.

Tags:Inter MiamiCharlotte FClionel MessiLeagues Cup

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now