Leagues Cup: Inter Miami's possible lineup vs FC Dallas

Published August 6th, 2023 - 05:27 GMT
Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the round of 32 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Inter Miami's Argentine forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the round of 32 Leagues Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 2, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to take on FC Dallas on Monday in the Leagues Cup's Round of 16.

Match date: Monday, August 7
Kick-off time: 01:30 (GMT)
Venue: Toyota Stadium, Texas

Inter Miami's probable lineup vs FC Dallas

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor

Prediction

Inter 2-1 Dallas: The Miami-based side will be relying on Messi's heroics to grab the win and advance to the quarter-finals.

