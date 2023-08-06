Leagues Cup: Inter Miami's possible lineup vs FC Dallas

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to take on FC Dallas on Monday in the Leagues Cup's Round of 16.

Match date: Monday, August 7

Kick-off time: 01:30 (GMT)

Venue: Toyota Stadium, Texas

Inter Miami's probable lineup vs FC Dallas

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, Jordi Alba; Dixon Arroyo, Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi; Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez, Robert Taylor

Prediction

Inter 2-1 Dallas: The Miami-based side will be relying on Messi's heroics to grab the win and advance to the quarter-finals.