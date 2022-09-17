Leao to Snub Chelsea for AC Milan Stay

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao is set to snub a move to Chelsea and stay at the Italian giants instead.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report the player is ready to commit his long-term future to the Rossoneri.

Chelsea to go for Leao once again

Chelsea were left disappointed when AC Milan turned own their bid of €70-80 million for the forward in the summer. However, the Blues will try once again in 2023 to get their man as reported by TeamTalk via Tuttomercatoweb.

Todd Boehly remains fascinated by the Portuguese player and will do everything to bring him to Stamford Bridge.