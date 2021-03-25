Lebanese Basketball Championship Back on Track as of Friday

Friday, March 26th, 2021 witnesses the return of the Lebanese Basketball Championship for first-class men’s clubs after a long absence for one full season due to the Covid-19 lockdown, October 17 protests, and the massive collapse of the Lebanese pound's exchange rate against the US dollar — factors that have plunged the country in an unusual financial and economic crisis.

The tournament returns with the absence of foreign players and a shorter program than before.

It is no secret that the Lebanese basketball has suffered the most among other local sports as a result of the economic crisis and due to the fact that it is one of the most financially demanding game in the Lebanese sports market, especially in terms of highly paid salaries that some have sometimes described as “fictional figures” for local and foreign players.

The game will be technically affected this season with the absence of foreign players, as well as that of prominent local players who have signed with other teams abroad, mostly in Arab Gulf states and North Africa.

Against all odds, the Lebanese Basketball men's team has managed to secure a seat in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup finals to be hosted by Indonesia in summer after boasting strong and remarkable performance.

Ten teams will be competing in the local championship in Beirut reaching Bekaa, all the way to Keserwan, Byblos, and Tripoli.