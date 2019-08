Brendan Rodgers has told both Islam Slimani and Adrien Silva they are free to leave Leicester before the European deadline, according to the Telegraph.

Formerly The Foxes record transfer, Algerian Slimani joined the club for £28 million ($34m) with Portugese Silva costing the side £22m ($26.8m).

The news comes after longest serving player Andy King left to join Rangers on a season loan long.