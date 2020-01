Leicester want to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral on loan - according to The Sun.

The Foxes have already seen a £25 million ($33m) bid for the Turkish center-back rejected, but they are still hopeful of arranging a deal to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers is desperate to add to his defensive ranks with a number of key players out injured, and Demiral has emerged as Leicester's top January target.