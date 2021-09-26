Leicester's Soyuncu Could Move to Real Madrid

  1. Home
Published September 26th, 2021 - 01:00 GMT
Caglar Soyuncu (Photo: AFP)
Real Madrid are monitoring Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu - according to Defensa Central.

The 25-year-old is attracting interest from the Spanish giants who could move for the him once the transfer window reopens.

The English club will likely accept a bid in the region of €45 million.

The Turkish star still has two years left in his current contract with the Foxes.

On 9 August 2018, Soyuncu joined Leicester City on a five-year contract.

He signed for £18 million transfer fee, possibly rising to £20 million with add-ons.

He has 40 caps and two goals for Turkey so far.

