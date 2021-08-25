Leonardo Admits Mbappe Wants to Leave PSG

Leonardo has admitted that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the end of the current transfer window.

The 22-year-old hopes to seal a move to Real Madrid who are in constant contact with the striker.

PSG's sporting director has told RMC Sport: "Kylian wants to leave, that seems clear.

"If he wants to leave, we will not stop him, but his departure will be according to our terms."

"Real Madrid have been behaving like this for two years. It's incorrect, illegal even, because they contacted the player."

Mbappe has entered the final year of his deal with the Parisians and has refused to renew his contract several time.

His departure could prompt PSG to move for Cristiano Ronaldo who is desperate to leave Juventus this summer.