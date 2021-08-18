Leonardo Tells PSG Players That Mbappe is Staying

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo has told the players that Kylian Mbappe will be staying with the team this season, according to Cadena Ser.

The 22-year-old also believes that he will not be leaving and he informed his close friends in the dressing room of his stay.

The French forward has entered the final year of his contract.

Previous reports suggest that he will not be signing a new deal in order to move to Real Madrid next summer.

Mbappe is set to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in PSG's attack this season.

The Parisian club signed Messi last week in a move that shocked the footballing world.