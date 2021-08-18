Leonardo Tells PSG Players That Mbappe is Staying

  1. Home
Published August 18th, 2021 - 07:25 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate next to Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) after winning the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Racing Club Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 14, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's players celebrate next to Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (R) after winning the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Racing Club Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 14, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo has told the players that Kylian Mbappe will be staying with the team this season, according to Cadena Ser.

The 22-year-old also believes that he will not be leaving and he informed his close friends in the dressing room of his stay.

The French forward has entered the final year of his contract.

Previous reports suggest that he will not be signing a new deal in order to move to Real Madrid next summer.

Mbappe is set to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar in PSG's attack this season.

The Parisian club signed Messi last week in a move that shocked the footballing world.

Mbappe (Photo: AFP)
(From L) Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi and Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia attend a training session at the Camp des Loges Paris Saint-Germain football club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on august 13, 2021. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)
