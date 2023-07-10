Leonardo: Time has come for Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

Former Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo has urged the club to get rid of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French striker informed PSG that he will not be extending his currend deal beyond next summer, meaning that he is set to become a free agent by this time next year.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi responded by insisting that the player will not be allowed to leave for free, and has invited interested clubs to bid for the 24-year-old.

Leonardo who had the chance to work with the 2018 World Cup champion for three seasons believes that the time has come for the club to offload the striker.

"For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what," Leonardo told L'Equipe as quoted by Goal.

"Paris-Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe and it will exist after him. He's been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League, none of which had Mbappe in their ranks. That means it's entirely possible to win this competition without him.

"With his behavior over the last two years, Mbappe is showing that he's not yet a player capable of really guiding a team. He's a great player, not a leader. He's a great goalscorer, not a creative one. It's hard to build a team around him."

The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly demanding €200m for Mbappe if he refuses to extend his deal.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are monitoring the situation and are ready to battle it out for the Frenchman this summer.