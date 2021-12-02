Lewandowski Demands Real Madrid Move

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has told his agent to find a way to get him to Real Madrid, according to AS.

The 33-year-old star was among the candidates to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, but came in second after Lionel Messi who claimed the award for the seventh time.

The Polish striker managed to score 319 goals for Bayern in 349 matches since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014.

His representative, Pini Zahavi could engineer a move for his client once the current season is over.

Lewandowski is tied to the German giants until June 30, 2023.