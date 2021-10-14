Lewandowski Open to Man City Move

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski could be heading to Premier League champions Manchester City in 2022, according to Bild.

The 33-year-old's agent Pini Zahavi has claimed that City is a “possible destination” for his client.

The Poland international is tied to the Bundesliga giants until the summer of 2023.

It is said that the striker maybe opting to try a new challenge outside of Germany.

Manchester City are currently in the market for a forward, and Lewandowski surely fits the bill.

The Polish star is among the main nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or award.

Bayern Munich's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski arrives prior the German first division Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in the stadium in Munich, southern Germany, on October 3, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)