Lewandowski Wants to Leave Bayern Munich

Sky Sports says that Robert Lewandowski has requested to leave Bayern Munich this transfer window.

The Polish star will be celebrating his 33rd birthday next Saturday.

The forward wants to try a new challenge away from Germany, but Bayern have slapped a £110m price tag on him.

His contract with the German giants runs until the summer of 2023. He put pen to paper on a new four-year extension in 2019.

Lewandowski has 331 appearances and 297 goals for Bayern in all competitions.

He represented Poland 122 times and scored 69 goals and was part of the team that was knocked-out of the group stage at Euro 2020.