Lewis Hamilton Wins 7th Formula 1 Title

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton secured the 2020 Formula 1 title in the Turkish Grand Prix with a first-place finish at Intercity Istanbul Park on Sunday.

Having sealed the seventh F1 title in Istanbul, British driver Lewis Hamilton finished the 58-lap race at 1:42:19, equaling F1 legend Michael Schumacher's record by winning the seventh Formula 1 title.

Mexico's Sergio Perez was the runner up -- 31.633 seconds behind him-- while German driver Sebastian Vettel finished in third with 31.960 seconds behind Hamilton

Having started the race in the pole position, Racing Point's Lance Stroll came ninth.

With 58 laps, the Turkish Grand Prix was held at Intercity Istanbul Park on a 5.3-kilometer (3.3 miles) track, delivering one of the most chaotic F1 qualifying sessions.

Drivers had difficulty controlling their vehicles in the qualifying sessions amid wet conditions caused heavy rains on Saturday.

Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi had technical issues and retired from the race on lap 13.

The Netherland's Max Verstappen spun behind Mexico's Sergio Perez, dropping down to the eighth position on lap 19.

Alexander Albon from Thailand also spanned on lap 34, allowing Hamilton through into third as Hamilton passed Perez into Turn 12 to take the lead on lap 37.

Hamilton said that he dreamed of this title when he was young, adding that it was important for children to see this and persevere towards their aspirations.

"When you're a kid, one or two or three seems unbelievable. What a day, it's a lot to take in. I feel like I'm only just getting started, it's really weird. I feel physically in great shape," he said on Formula 1's website.

"This has been such a tough year for everybody and I hope for a better year next year. We need to be more sustainable as a sport and I want to try and be part of that for quite a bit longer," Hamiton added.

Hamilton earned 94 victories to be the record holder for the most Grand Prix wins.

With 94 race wins, Hamilton surpassed Schumacher's career total of 91. Vettel, coming third on the Grand Prix wins list, has 53 wins.

Schumacher -- a retired race driver -- is one of the best pilots in Formula 1. He faced a severe head injury while skiing in the French Alps in 2013 and is reportedly being treated at home.

Also, Hamilton holds the record for the most pole positions with 97. Schumacher is second with 68.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Hamilton on winning the Turkish Grand Prix.

"An impressive victory - well done @LewisHamilton ! You have made us all so proud," Johnson said on Twitter.

Driver standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 307 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 197

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 170

4.Sergio Perez (Mexico): 100

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 97

Constructor standings:

1. Mercedes: 504 points

2. Red Bull: 240

3. Racing Point: 154

4. McLaren: 149

5. Renault: 136