Lingard Set to Leave Man Utd in January

Eurosport is reporting that Jesse Lingard seems to be willing to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The England international returned to the Red Devils last summer after a successful loan spell at West Ham United.

The 28-year-old has not been in the best of forms and failed to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since his return.

The club could consider selling the attacking midfielder when the transfer market reopens, or risk losing him for free at the end of the season once his contract expires.

Lingard has 35 goals and 21 assists in 218 matches with Manchester United in all competitions so far.