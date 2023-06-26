Lionel Messi to take a few days off before joining Inter Miami

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has revealed that he will be taking a mini vacation before joining his new team Inter Miami.

The 36-year-old decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain deal and is now on his way to Major League Soccer in the United States.

Messi moves to Inter Miami on a free transfer after spending two years in Paris.

The MLS side will be relying heavily on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after a terrible season where the team finds its self setting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Messi said ahead of his switch to Argentinian Public Television as quoted by Goal, "Now there will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club (Inter Miami ), I am very excited."