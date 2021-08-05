Lionel Messi Will Not Continue with FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona announced on Thursday that club legend Lionel Messi will not be renewing his contract.

The club said in an official statement: "Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life."

Where will Messi end up?

Manchester City were always interested in signing the Argentine striker and could move for him in the coming hours.

Paris Saint-Germain followed the 34-year-old as well and are considered a possible destination.

The legendary striker won 34 titles with Barcelona, and has 778 appearances and 672 goals with the Catalan giants.

He led Argentina last month to their first Copa America title since 1993.