Lionel Messi Wins Ballon d'Or for Seventh Time

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has won his seventh Ballon d'Or, with Robert Lewandowski taking second place and Jorginho coming in third.

The former FC Barcelona star lifted the Copa America for the first time in his career last summer with his national team.

He also won the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey) in May.

The 34-year-old star completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain in August ending a historical 17-year career at Barca.

He signed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third season.

Messi previously won the Ballon d'Or award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.