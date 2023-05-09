Lionel Messi's father denies agreement to join Al-Hilal

ALBAWABA - Lionel Messi's father has denied recent reports claiming that his son has agreed to join Al-Hilal next season.

Reports surfarced on Tuesday insisting that the Argentine legend's proposed move to Saudi Arabia is a "done deal" with a record-breaking contract being offered to the player.

The 35-year-old's deal at Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire at the end of June, with rumors regarding his future emerging on a daily basis.

However, Jorge Messi has rubbished such claims via Instagram as translated by Goal: "There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel ends the league with PSG.

"Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision.

"There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but there's only one truth and we can assure that there is nothing [agreed] with anyone.

"Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season. It seems to me a lack of respect... there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and wanting to turn any malicious rumor into news, directed by someone in favor of their own interests.

"They would have to explain why they don't contrast the information. They don't want truth to ruin their 'news'."